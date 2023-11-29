Port Macquarie News
Thursday, 30 November 2023
Oil pollution at Port Macquarie Waste Water Treatment plant under investigation

Emily Walker
By Emily Walker
Updated November 29 2023 - 3:54pm, first published 3:30pm
A thick layer of oil was found blanketing the surface of the Port Macquarie Waste Water Treatment plant reactors. Picture supplied
The origin of a commercial-sized quantity of oil which was located within the Port Macquarie Waste Water Treatment plant last week is currently being investigated by the Port Macquarie Hastings Council.

