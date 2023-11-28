Port Macquarie News
Wednesday, 29 November 2023
Wauchope Public School gets visit from Westpac Rescue Helicopter

By Staff Reporters
November 28 2023 - 5:00pm
Inquisitive minds were buzzing on Monday, November 27, as students from Wauchope Public School received a special visit from a Westpac Rescue Helicopter.

Local News

