Inquisitive minds were buzzing on Monday, November 27, as students from Wauchope Public School received a special visit from a Westpac Rescue Helicopter.
Students eagerly awaited the interactive session, climbing on board the helicopter and seeing up close state-of-the-art rescue equipment like night vision goggles and radio navigational tools.
Gaining an insight into what makes the service run, including the combined efforts of the rescue service staff, provides a valuable lesson for students, Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service partnerships officer Richard McGovern said.
"Flying into a school and seeing the children's faces light up with excitement is always a highlight for the team on the aircraft," he said.
"The kids get a real high seeing the helicopter land and take off, it's also an opportunity for them to understand that what they see in front of them is the cumulative efforts of dozens of people - from engineering and logistics, fundraising teams, volunteers and importantly the aircrew and helicopter's critical care medical teams.
"It's the collective work of all these people which enables such complex operations to be conducted safely, providing such a valuable community service."
The rescue service is celebrating 50 years after starting out in Sydney in 1973 and Newcastle in 1975.
Students were able to ask questions about flying, emergency response and rescues as well as keeping safe as the summer months approach.
The rescue service operates in partnership with NSW Ambulance and NSW Health, delivering the highest standard of aeromedical and rescue services to those in need across the state.
A NSW Ambulance critical care paramedic and NSW Health doctor are on board each AW139 aircraft. The service has bases in Belmont, Tamworth and Lismore.
