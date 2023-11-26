Port Macquarie News
Two people to appear in Port Macquarie Local Court over alleged murder in Kendall

Mardi Borg
By Mardi Borg
Updated November 27 2023 - 9:27am, first published 9:19am
Police have arrested three people after a man was found dead outside a Kendall home. Picture by Joanie Clark. Picture by Joanie Clark
Police have arrested three people after a man was found dead outside a Kendall home. Picture by Joanie Clark.

Two people will appear in Port Macquarie Local Court today charged over their alleged involvement in the death of a man in Kendall.

