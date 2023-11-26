Two people will appear in Port Macquarie Local Court today charged over their alleged involvement in the death of a man in Kendall.
About 6.40pm on Wednesday, November 22, emergency services responded to reports that a man had been shot at the front of a home along Batar Creek Road, Kendall.
Members of the public commenced CPR prior to the arrival of paramedics, however the 43-year-old man died at the scene.
Officers from the Mid North Coast Police District established a crime scene and detectives with the assistance of the State Crime Command's Homicide Squad, commenced an investigation under Strike Force Holmesleigh.
Following inquiries, a 39-year-old man was charged on the weekend and remains before the court.
Following further inquiries, detectives arrested a 37-year-old man and a 27-year-old woman at a home in North Haven about 1.30pm on Sunday, November 26.
They were both taken back to Port Macquarie Police Station where the man was charged with murder and the woman was charged with conceal serious indictable offence.
They were both refused bail to appear before Port Macquarie Local Court today (Monday November, 27.
Investigations under Strike Force Holmesleigh are continuing.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.