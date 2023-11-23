Port Macquarie News
Saturday, 25 November 2023
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Good News

Chalkie Bob Smith hits the road as Beach to Bush celebrates 30 years

Ben Carr
By Ben Carr
Updated November 24 2023 - 10:33pm, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chalkie Bob Smith travelled to the Central West of NSW as part of Surf Life Saving NSW's Beach to Bush program. Picture supplied
Chalkie Bob Smith travelled to the Central West of NSW as part of Surf Life Saving NSW's Beach to Bush program. Picture supplied

While promoting an important message, this year's Beach to Bush program will mark an important milestone for Robert Smith, affectionately known as Chalkie Bob.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Carr

Ben Carr

Journalist - Maitland Mercury

Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.