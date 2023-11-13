Port Macquarie News
Wednesday, 15 November 2023
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Boxes and tape keep (most) boats afloat at Port Macquarie's Cardboard Regatta

Sue Stephenson
By Sue Stephenson
Updated November 14 2023 - 8:25pm, first published 2:22am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Their mission was to engineer a cardboard boat capable of staying afloat as the two people onboard paddled furiously towards the finish line at Westport Park.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sue Stephenson

Sue Stephenson

Editor, North Coast NSW

Sue is an award-winning journalist and academic, and Editor of the Port Macquarie News and Macleay Argus

Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.