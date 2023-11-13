Port Macquarie News
Survivor of Blackmans Point crash near Port Macquarie in 'stable' condition

By Sue Stephenson
Updated November 13 2023 - 11:56am, first published 11:44am
The accident happened on The Hatch Road, Blackmans Point. Picture by Emily Walker
A 41-year-old man who survived a deadly crash at Blackmans Point in the early hours of Friday, November 10, remains in John Hunter Hospital with serious injuries.

