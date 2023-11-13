A 41-year-old man who survived a deadly crash at Blackmans Point in the early hours of Friday, November 10, remains in John Hunter Hospital with serious injuries.
A spokesperson for the Hunter New England Health District said he is now listed as being in a "stable" condition.
The other occupant of the car was killed in the crash. His name has not been released, however police say he was aged in his twenties.
Emergency services responded to reports that a car had crashed into a pole on The Hatch Road at Blackmans Point, around 2.45am on Friday morning.
The younger man died at the scene while the 41-year-old was taken to Port Macquarie Base Hospital and later airlifted to Newcastle.
Mid North Coast Police officers are investigating the cause of the crash. It is not yet known who was driving.
While it was in the vicinity of an alleged shooting incident at The Hatch the previous night, police say the accident was "completely unrelated".
