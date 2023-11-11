GROUP Three Rugby League has a new major sponsor.
Chief executive officer Mal Drury announced that Club Old Bar/Club West would take over as the group's backer.
Club West/Club Old Bar replace long-term sponsor, the Wingham Services Club. The services club supported Group Three for 19 years.
Mr Drury said the decision to part with the services club was by mutual agreement between both parties.
He thanked the services club for the support.
Mr Drury said the new deal with Club Old Bar/Club West is for one year with an option in the group's favour for 2025. He wouldn't divulge how much the sponsorship is worth to the group.
Under the terms of the agreement the group will conduct three functions at Club West or Club Old Bar a year - the season launch, annual presentation and hall of fame induction. The Group Three Referees' presentation will also be held there along with group management meetings/annual meeting.
The club's logo will be on club jumpers in all grades.
Mr Drury said the group would honour commitments for this year at the services club, with the November 24 hall of fame induction along with the December 3 annual meeting to go ahead as scheduled.
