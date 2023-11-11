Pictures from Wauchope as the sun sets on Remembrance Day 2023

Remembrance Day services have been held across the Port Macquarie-Hastings, at cenotaphs and public memorials, in honour of those who have served Australia in times of war and conflict.
This year the Port News was in Wauchope, where reporter Emily Walker attended the service conducted by the town's RSL sub-branch.
At 11am on November 11, 1918, the guns on the Western Front fell silent after more than four years of continuous warfare. It was the end of World War One.
Information drawn from the Australian Army website, tells us that Germany had called for a suspension in fighting in order to secure a peace settlement. They had accepted the allied terms of unconditional surrender.
Originally known as Armistice Day, November 11 was renamed Remembrance Day after World War Two. It was so those killed in both wars were commemorated.
That is why on the 11th hour on the 11th day of the 11th month, we observe a minute's silence to reflect and honour their sacrifice.
