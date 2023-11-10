One of two men arrested in bushland on the Kempsey riverbank, ending a 12-hour-long police operation across the Mid North Coast, has been ordered to undergo a urine test for cocaine.
Cory James Glass, 27, who is from Bayswater in Victoria, initially declined to appear before Magistrate Scott Nash at Kempsey Local Court on Friday, November 10.
He was represented by lawyer Kevin Henshaw.
Glass has been charged with three counts of discharging a shotgun with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and three counts of firing a shotgun at Dumaresq Island (near Taree), and Fernbank Creek and The Hatch (near Port Macquarie) in the early hours of Thursday morning, November 9.
Mr Henshaw did not apply for bail due to the strictly indictable offences.
Prosecutor Garry Rowe asked Magistrate Nash for the police forensic application to be expanded to obtain a urine sample from Glass.
Mr Rowe said the defendant had told police he had been under the effects of cocaine.
He said a blood analysis for cocaine would show minimal results and a urine sample was preferred.
Mr Rowe also asked for the sample to be conducted either at a police station, hospital or other appropriate venue.
Magistrate Nash amended the forensic application to allow for the sample to be taken. Glass then appeared to be advised of the order.
He will next appear at Kempsey Local Court on January 17, 2024.
The prosecution also told the court that a second suspect, Tyrone Russell, who had been taken to Kempsey District Hospital under police guard following his arrest, was now at Kempsey Police Station.
Mr Rowe said the Homicide Squad was on its way to Kempsey and would be conducting further investigations.
Police have confirmed that a dog travelling with the two men and who was with them when they were arrested, has been taken to a local animal shelter in a good condition.
