Let's take a step back in time.
I know I have talked about the many road trips to Point Plomer, but thinking about some of them, personally for me it's been the pleasure of taking new surfers on the trip after I have talked it up.
So, originally the road from Crescent head to Plomer was a dirt road with many bumps along the way.
It just amazes people the amount of breaks within such a small area and how beautiful this part of the coast is.
And also the smile on the dials of those new surfers when we come around the corner at my favourite break, "Racecourse".
With no one out and four foot waves offshore, it just pumps all day and is just amazing.
Then it's it time for breakfast so a quick trip back to Crescent Head to the famous Black Fish café for coffee and bacon and egg rolls.
We then take a stroll up to well-known Cresent Head Point and lose count of the surfers in the water.
This is funny considering we have just surfed Plomer, pumping 200m rides by ourselves.
Then of course the drive home flying down Maria River Road dodging the roo's and the odd cow on the dirt road, finishing with a nice boat ride on the Settlement Point ferry on the Hasting River.
Conditions this week will start at NE winds 5-20 nots over the weekend but will switch to light SW on Monday.
So, next week we will see cleaner conditions on most beaches.
There will be good swell from the NE 1.3-1.8M switching to S mid week.
Tides will be 0.3-1.7m but varying.
There should be quality waves on the high tides in the early morning, so don't forget to set your alarm.
Water temp will be 18-21 degrees. Leave the wettie at home.
Remember to grab a mate and go exploring, the pleasure and company is always good for your mind and soul.
