Two arrested in Kempsey over shootings; police explore link to Port Macquarie death

By Emily Walker and Sue Stephenson
Updated November 10 2023 - 12:26am, first published November 9 2023 - 6:29pm
Mid North Coast Police are investigating if the discovery of a body on Fernbank Creek Road near Port Macquarie, is related to the random shooting spree that led to the arrest of two men at Kempsey.

