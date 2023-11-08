Port Macquarie News
Port Macquarie Marine Rescue season begins with high number of rescues

Ruby Pascoe
By Ruby Pascoe
Updated November 8 2023 - 4:46pm, first published 4:30pm
Marine Rescue Port Macquarie were involved in rescuing a 52ft, 40-tonne Catamaran, off Laurieton on October 19. Picture supplied
Marine Rescue Port Macquarie have had a busy start to the boating season, with eight rescues over the past month.

