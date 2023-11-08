Marine Rescue Port Macquarie have had a busy start to the boating season, with eight rescues over the past month.
The Forster Tuncurry Marine Rescue crew also undertook eight rescue missions during the official opening month of the boating season.
Marine Rescue Port Macquarie unit commander Greg Davies said it has been busy out on the water.
"Five of our rescue missions have been because of poor service to the vessels and boaters running out of fuel," he said.
"We've also had three rescues to vessels that have been out in bad weather and got stuck."
Across the state, volunteers were involved in a record 386 search and rescue missions in October making it the service's busiest start to a boating season, which runs from October 1 to April 25.
The previous busiest October for Marine Rescue NSW was in 2020 when crews completed 376 missions.
Marine Rescue NSW Commissioner, Alex Barrell said just over a quarter of responses last month were for emergency situations.
"During October, our volunteers responded to 101 emergencies including seven MAYDAY calls, almost a dozen medical emergencies, capsized vessels and search and rescue missions for missing people," Commissioner Barrell said.
Fifty seven per cent of calls for assistance received by Marine Rescue NSW volunteers in October were for mechanical or fuel issues.
"We are pleading with boaters to make sure that their vessel is in good working order before heading out, please carry enough fuel with some in reserve and make sure everyone on board is wearing a lifejacket," he said.
Across the Mid North Coast Marine Rescue crews were involved in 27 rescue missions.
"If boaters log-on with Marine Rescue before heading out then we know where to start looking if they don't return," Mr Davies said.
"We're encouraging boaters to wear lifejackets and check the weather conditions before heading out."
