3.35pm:
Police have arrested two men about 3.15pm this afternoon at Kempsey.
More information to come
3.30pm
Port Macquarie Hastings Council has closed Wayne Richards Park as police continue to investigate the the vehicle at the centre of this morning's Mid North Coast police operation.
"To assist with today's ongoing police operation, we have closed Wayne Richards Park for the remainder of the day," the statement said.
"All scheduled activities on these fields today have been cancelled. The Port Macquarie pool will also close at 3pm. Fernbank Creek Road also remains closed.
"We appreciate the community's understanding and advise residents to please follow the direction and advice of the NSW Police Force and Mid North Coast Police District."
2pm:
Police are appealing to the public to locate two people in relation to the major police operation spanning Forster to Kempsey where a vehicle linked to multiple shootings was found at Wayne Richards Park.
Acting Assistant Commissioner Scott Tanner said police want to speak to the driver of a black Mercedes-Benz dual-cab ute. The driver is believed to be a man aged between 25 and 35-years-old.
He is described as being of Aboriginal appearance, about 165cm, and of slim build. He was seen wearing a dark-coloured baseball cap and hoodie and carrying a backpack and duffel bag.
He was believed to be travelling with a second person, who police have yet to describe.
Police believe the man was accompanied by a brown and white dog similar to a kelpie.
"If anyone has any information in regards to these people or any of the other matters that we have spoken about today, please contact Triple 0."
1pm:
Police have confirmed the vehicle at the centre of this morning's Mid North Coast police operation has been found at Wayne Richards Park.
Acting Assistant Commissioner Scott Tanner confirmed police are currently at the scene.
"Our search is centred around the Wayne Richards Park area in Port Macquarie," he said. "We encourage people near the Wayne Richards oval to remain inside as the situation is ongoing."
12:30pm: The NSW Education Department has confirmed that Port Macquarie public schools have locked their gates as a result of today's major police operation.
According to a spokesperson: "On police advice, as a precaution, the two campuses of Hastings Secondary College and seven primary schools locked their gates.
All students and staff are safe and classes are continuing as normal.
Parents have been asked to collect their children at the end of the school day.
Another spokesperson for the Diocese of Lismore Catholic schools told the Port News that 10 Catholic schools in Port Macquarie, Kempsey, Wauchope and Laurieton have instigated a standard lockout procedure due to a safety concern in the community.
"We are acting on the advice of the New South Wales police," they said.
The schools will be sending communication to parents through the Compass App prior to school ending.
Independent schools have also sent separate alerts to parents.
Midday: The body of a man has been found at the side of Fernbank Creek Road, off Hastings River Drive in Port Macquarie.
In a statement to media in Newcastle, Superintendent Scott Tanner said it was unclear if the death is linked to the series of incidents that have occurred overnight.
"We are making inquiries to determine what has happened."
Police say about 5.40am today, emergency services were called to Fernbank Creek Road, Fernbank Creek, over a concern for welfare report.
On arrival, officers from Mid North Coast Police District found a man had died. He has not been formally identified.
A crime scene has been established, and investigations are continuing into the circumstances surrounding the incident.
Earlier Thursday, November 9:
Police have confirmed that a driver has suffered a "grazing wound" in Coolongolook after shots were fired from a dual cab ute at the centre of a major police operation spanning Forster to Kempsey.
Community members are being warned not to approach the ute.
Mid North Coast police say it is believed to be linked to a series of incidents in the early hours of today, Thursday November 9.
It is believed to be a dark-coloured Mercedes dual cab, which may be driving erratically in the Manning Great Lakes, Kempsey or Mid North Coast areas.
Police are appealing for information on the vehicle or its occupants.
A police operation with multiple police resources is currently underway, led by the Mid North Coast Police District.
A Port News reader provided the photo above of Port Macquarie and Kempsey police searching an area of the M1 earlier this morning.
At one stage the highway at Kundabung was closed, but it has since re-opened.
More information will be provided once it becomes available.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.
