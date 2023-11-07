Police and SES are searching a concentrated area around the Tacking Point Lighthouse as the operation to locate missing Port Macquarie man Kyle Geaney enters its 14th day.
Crews including detectives, were briefed at the Tacking Point Surf Life Saving Club around 8am by search leader Senior Sergeant Amanda Crouch.
They then commenced what Snr Sgt Crouch called a "difficult vertical search" of bushland and rocks on either side of the headland.
Kyle Geaney, aged 41, was last seen in Port Macquarie on October 26.
He was driving a 2014 white Ford Ranger XL dual cab bearing Queensland registration 466-ZGH.
When he could not be located or contacted, officers from Mid North Coast Police District were notified and a multi-agency search began.
It has included PolAir, Marine Rescue and the police dog squad.
As part of inquiries, police located the man's vehicle in the vicinity of Nobby's Beach. Officers have since located other personal items belonging to Kyle.
Police and family hold serious concerns for his welfare.
Kyle is described as being of Caucasian appearance, medium build, 177cm, medium length brown coloured hair and unshaven.
He was last seen wearing a blue vest with a long sleeve shirt, pants and shoes. The colour of the shirt, pants and shoes are unknown.
Anyone who has seen Kyle or has information of her whereabouts is urged to call Port Macquarie Police Station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
