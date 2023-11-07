Port Macquarie News
Crews searching for missing Port Macquarie man Kyle Geaney zeroes in on Tacking Point

By Mardi Borg and Sue Stephenson
Updated November 8 2023 - 11:17am, first published 10:27am
Senior Sergeant Amanda Crouch (right picture) leads the search for missing Port Macquarie man Kyle Geaney. Pictures by Mardi Borg
Police and SES are searching a concentrated area around the Tacking Point Lighthouse as the operation to locate missing Port Macquarie man Kyle Geaney enters its 14th day.

