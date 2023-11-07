Port Macquarie News
Cardboard Boat Regatta returns to the Hastings River

Ruby Pascoe
By Ruby Pascoe
November 7 2023 - 4:30pm
Hastings Secondary College students Caitlin Marotte and Mia Mitcham (front) will be launching their boat Seapickle in the Cardboard Boat Regatta on November 11. Picture by Ruby Pascoe
Hastings Secondary College students Caitlin Marotte and Mia Mitcham (front) will be launching their boat Seapickle in the Cardboard Boat Regatta on November 11. Picture by Ruby Pascoe

A group of students from six schools will be taking to the water on November 11 to test if the boats they have designed and constructed will float or sink.

