Malcolm Neale said his passion has always been to help businesses succeed.
The Port Macquarie local is hoping he'll be able to follow this passion as the newly appointed executive officer of Business Port Macquarie.
He has now been in the role for eight weeks and said it sounded like "a great opportunity" when the position presented itself.
"I sold a business in early July and this role just sounded like a great opportunity," he said.
Mr Neale moved to the Hastings 42 years ago when his parents had a dream of owning a seafood restaurant.
"They moved us from Sydney to Port Macquarie and bought a restaurant here, along with other family businesses," he said.
"So I grew up with business and in Port Macquarie."
Prior to owning his last business, Mr Neale worked as a business coach for six years.
"I really enjoyed helping people succeed in business," he said.
"This role is different to business coaching, but my passion is still helping people."
Mr Neale said he wants to see businesses in Port Macquarie thrive.
"That includes providing opportunities to meet other businesses and connect through our events," he said.
One challenge that businesses are facing is staff shortages.
"A couple of years ago a position would have been advertised and would get between 40 and 50 applicants, but now they find it difficult to get one application," Mr Neale said.
Something Mr Neale wants to focus on in the role is providing more education opportunities for business owners.
"Getting more support and more education and courses for businesses is definitely on our radar," he said.
"It's not always easy to be a business owner and many need support and that's what I'm looking forward to doing the most in this role."
Having owned his own businesses and being a member of the Business Port Macquarie Board, Mr Neale said he understands the needs of business owners in Port Macquarie.
"A lot of businesses have similar issues and some are smaller and don't get to talk to people at their level so having us provide that sounding board and networking events can be beneficial for them," he said.
Business Port Macquarie is starting preparations for the 2024 Port Macquarie Business Awards and organising the New Year's Eve fireworks.
