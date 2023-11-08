MORE teams are expected to contest the 2024 Mid North Coast women's rugby league competition.
Seven sides - Sawtell, Nambucca Heads, Macleay Valley, Wauchope, Wingham, Laurieton and Kendall were involved this year. Sawtell beat Macleay Valley 18-0 in the grand final played at Kempsey on the same day as the Group Three elimination semi-finals.
Group Three chief executive Mal Drury understands there'll be more clubs involved next year.
"There's a rumour Macksville/Bowraville want to put a side in while Port Macquarie might be putting a team together,'' he said.
"I've also heard that Forster-Tuncurry could be involved.''
Mr Drury is currently attempting to organise coaching clinics to be held at Port Macquarie and Taree or Forster-Tuncurry before Christmas.
"We'll try and get some quality coaches involved to introduce players to the basic techniques of the game,'' he said.
Group Three Junior Rugby League had three grades of tackle football for girls this year along with league tag. North Coast Bulldogs are also represented in the Country Regional under 17 and women's championships.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.