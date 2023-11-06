Once again, we have seen a rather unsettled week regarding our local weather, with our standard summer patterns yet to really kick in.
It appears we may be in for a few damp couple of weeks, but it's great to see the much needed rain in our local area.
In the northern part of our region, the Macleay River has provided some great action, with local anglers catching plenty of flathead, bream and whiting during the week.
For the offshore anglers, the bar has been challenging some days. But those who managed to get to sea reported good numbers of snapper and pearl perch further north on those inshore reefs.
In the Port Macquarie area, offshore conditions have been hot and cold over recent weeks, with weekend anglers rarely seeing an opportunity to head out for a fish.
As such, reports have been few and far between. However, on the positive side, it seems the water is finally beginning to warm and improve in colour.
The local anglers who headed out during the week reported good numbers of mahi mahi from the Port Macquarie FAD.
Hopefully this is the start of a good season for the pelagic fish.
In the Hastings River, fishing off the breakwalls was the pick of locations with anglers reporting a few nice bream caught, with mullet strips working best.
Settlement Point and Limeburners also produced a few flathead, along with some terrific hard-fighting trevally in the canals.
South at Lake Cathie, the recent rain has seen a rise in the water level, and the prawning enthusiasts are taking advantage of the system, with the recent dark moon phase resulting in great bucket catches of school prawns.
It seems the closure of the lake causes the prawns to thrive, similar to what we have seen in the past few years. The same goes for flathead and whiting, which is no real surprise given the amount of prawns and whitebait for them to gorge on.
Further south in the Camden Haven area, a few drummer and luderick remain on offer off the rocks, with Crowdy and Diamond Head worth a look. Cunjevoi and prawns remain the baits of choice.
Also, off the rocks, some nice bream have been taken from around Perpendicular Point during evening sessions, along with the occasional tailor.
For fishing on the local beaches, Grants Beach has been fishing well for bream along with the odd school mulloway.
Bonny Hills has also held bream and a few nice whiting.
Mulloway activity seems a little more consistent, with good reports from Grants Beach at North Haven and Gogleys Bay at Dunbogan.
Most fish have been between just legal up to 10 kilos, however the odd larger fish has also been about.
