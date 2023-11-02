Young basketball players from across the state will be competing in Port Macquarie in the Seaside Classic this weekend (November 4 and 5).
Over 700 junior players and 78 teams will take to the courts on Saturday and Sunday in the odd age tournament.
Port Macquarie Basketball Association president Grant Carson said the sport continues to grow locally and across the state.
"This tournament has been on for the past 10 or 15 years and we continue to get more teams and junior players competing," he said.
"There are 16 teams from Port Macquarie, which is the highest number of teams we have entered into the competition."
The tournament will be played across eight courts at the Port Macquarie Indoor Stadium and St Columba Anglican School.
In one of the biggest Seaside carnivals in the last decade, junior representative players will be travelling from Sydney, the Blue Mountains, Newcastle and the neighbouring Mid North Coast clubs.
The two-day tournament will feature 150 games and showcase skills from players aged from Under 11 to Under 17 teams.
"Our Under 15 and Under 17 boys teams have the highest number of players and we've had to split them into two divisions," Carson said.
"The numbers in the competition are just growing each year and I think here in Port Macquarie we are getting too big for the facilities that we've got.
"We've just got record numbers for our local teams and it's just a really good sign that the sport is continuing to grow."
The games on Saturday will get underway at 8am every hour until 7pm.
On Sunday the games will start at 8am, with the grand finals to be held at 2pm and 3pm.
Established as a warm-up event before the official representative season commences in March next year, The Seaside Classic will be used by Port Macquarie coaches to make final representative team selections.
