A man remains in a critical condition at Port Macquarie Base Hospital following a car crash at Kangaroo Flat near Yarrowitch on Monday.
NSW Ambulance were called to the scene of the crash at Kangaroo Flat just after 5pm on Monday, October 30.
A man in his 70s driving a ute suffered multiple injuries after his vehicle left the road and crashed into a large tree stump.
He was assessed by local paramedics before the Westpac Rescue Helicopter was called to the scene at 6pm.
The man was treated at the scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics and the Westpac Rescue Helicopter Critical Care Team before being airlifted to Port Macquarie Hospital in a critical condition.
A spokesperson from the Westpac Rescue Helicopter said the man is suffering from internal injuries and fractures.
He remains in a critical condition at Port Macquarie Base Hospital.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.