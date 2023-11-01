'Kick in the guts': Jolly Nose Mountain Bike Park hit three times by thieves

Jolly Nose Mountain Bike Park has been given a "kick in the guts" after being the target of three break-ins in a matter of months.
The latest incident is believed to have taken place on Wednesday, October 25, or on Thursday, October 26.
The break-ins come after the club recently kick-started a new group, Jolly Nose Gravity Groms, to provide a safe, inclusive and fostering environment for young people to learn the basics of gravity enduro mountain biking.
Jolly Nose Gravity Groms trainer Col Saunders said the club was devastated by the repeated break-ins.
"As a not-for-profit organisation, incidents like these set us backwards with years of fundraising and volunteer hours going down the drain," he said.
After the second break-in, the club installed hidden cameras in trees to try and catch the offenders.
"We discretely installed cameras about six metres high in the trees," Saunders said. "Unfortunately, they scoped them out and stole them as well."
The club is now reeling in the thousands of dollars worth of stolen stock after the latest robbery where thieves took eskys and new merchandise that included hats, shirts and jumpers and fuel containers.
Saunders said the biggest loss was their recently purchased grey Suzuki 4x4 quad bike which was used for trail maintenance.
"That gave us a pretty big hit," he said. "They've basically taken anything of value... the quad bike was our biggest thing.. that was worth about $5000.
"All up, we're realistically $10, 000 in the red. For a not-profit organisation that is basically driven by donations and sponsorship, that's half of our money gone for the year."
The club is currently raising funds to purchase a new quad bike.
Saunders said they were alerted to the latest break-in after a construction worker found a bunch of Jolly Nose hats on the concrete culvert to the south side of the Wizard carpark.
"When you go over that culvert, it really bucks you in your car as it's a big bump," he said. "So, the thieves have obviously hit that culvert at a high speed when they drove away from Jolly Nose and some of the stuff has fallen out the back of their car."
Police are investigating the incident and anyone with information is urged to contact the Port Macquarie Police on 6583 0199 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
