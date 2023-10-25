Officers from across the Mid North Coast Police District have been recognised for their dedication and hard work in keeping the community safe.
The 2023 Mid North Coast Police Awards were held on Wednesday, October 25 in Port Macquarie.
Commander for the Mid North Coast Police District Superintendent Shane Cribb welcomed award recipients and distinguished guests to the ceremony.
"Reading through the background of today's awards is a source of pride and reassurance of the continued examples of diligence, commitment, integrity and a resilience that underpins our police," Supt. Cribb said.
"Police officers rarely know what each working day will bring and we see the best of human nature and also the darkness."
Supt. Cribb said police officers take their role of protecting the community very seriously and these awards are to recognise their efforts.
"Award ceremonies are an important opportunity to pause and reflect on the nature of policing," he said.
"It's an important opportunity to offer the thanks and recognition our officers deserve."
National Police Service Medal and Clasps
For police officers who have completed a minimum of 15 years' service and recognise the special status that sworn police officers have because of their role protecting the community.
National Medal and Clasps 15 years of service
Awarded to members of all Australian Police Forces, Ambulance Services, Fire Services, Correctional Services and SES who have completed 15 years' of diligent service to the community in hazardous circumstances including in times of emergencies and natural disasters.
National Medal and Clasps 35 years of service
National Medal and Clasps 25 years of service
NSW Police Medal and Clasps 40 years of service
Awarded to sworn members of the NSW Police Force having completed 10 years of diligent and ethical service.
National Medal and Clasps for 10 years of service
NSW Police Medal and Clasps 35 years of service
NSW Police Medal and Clasps for 20 years of service
NSW Police Medal and Clasps 15 years of service
Commissioner's Commendation for Courage
Awarded for actions in the line of duty where outstanding courage was required.
The Commissioner's Commendation for Courage was awarded to Sgt. Smith for outstanding courage during the 2015 Stroud floods. Sgt. Smith completed several rescues of people trapped by rising flood waters. He displayed professionalism and bravery during this incident.
Commissioner's Certificate of Merit
Awarded for exceptional performance of duty.
The Commissioner's Certificate of Merit is awarded to Snr. Const. Cleverly for exceptional performance during the arrest of an armed offender at a house fire in 2019.
Warrant of Appointment
Awarded to members of the NSW Police Force promoted to the rank of Sergeant or Senior Sergeant.
Certificate of Service
Northern Region Citations
District Commander Certificate of Merit
District Commander Certificate of Appreciation
