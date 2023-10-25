Port Macquarie News
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

2023 Mid North Coast Police Awards: Our top police officers recognised for their 'diligence and integrity'

Ruby Pascoe
By Ruby Pascoe
Updated October 26 2023 - 5:00pm, first published October 25 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Officers from across the Mid North Coast Police District have been recognised for their dedication and hard work in keeping the community safe.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ruby Pascoe

Ruby Pascoe

Senior Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.