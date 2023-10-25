Port Macquarie News
Home/News/Business
Our Business

Hastings Co-op considers options to address financial challenges

Lisa Tisdell
By Lisa Tisdell
Updated October 25 2023 - 8:13pm, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hastings Co-op chief executive officer Nick de Groot urges customers to stay loyal to the co-op amid challenging financial times. Picture supplied by Hastings Co-op
Hastings Co-op chief executive officer Nick de Groot urges customers to stay loyal to the co-op amid challenging financial times. Picture supplied by Hastings Co-op

Hastings Co-op is exploring two options as it positions itself to tackle financial challenges and remain competitive into the future.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lisa Tisdell

Lisa Tisdell

Journalist

I'm a Port Macquarie News journalist, keen traveller, angler and cricket fan.

Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.