Competitors get ready for Beach to Brother Running Festival 2023

By Emily Walker
Updated October 19 2023 - 4:47pm, first published 4:30pm
Cliffird Hoeft, Johnathon Hewis and Michael Ames have run the Beach to Brother event every year since the event started in 2016. Picture supplied
Nearly 400 competitors are expected to lace up their runners this weekend for the annual Beach to Brother Running Festival on Sunday, October 22.

