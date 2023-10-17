Port Macquarie News
Sam Young selected to play in Pacifica Youth Rugby Union Tournament

Emily Walker
By Emily Walker
Updated October 18 2023 - 3:04pm, first published 4:00am
Port Macquarie's Sam Young will be travelling to Sydney later this year to compete in the Pacifica Youth Rugby Union Tournament. Picture by Emily Walker
Port Macquarie's Sam Young will be travelling to Sydney later this year to compete in the Pacifica Youth Rugby Union Tournament. Picture by Emily Walker

A talented Port Macquarie teen has been selected to play for the U15s NSW Samoan Rugby Union team in Sydney later this year.

