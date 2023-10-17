A talented Port Macquarie teen has been selected to play for the U15s NSW Samoan Rugby Union team in Sydney later this year.
Sam Young will be travelling to Sydney to play against other states and neighbouring Pacific nations in the Pacifica Youth Rugby Union Tournament in November.
"I'm very proud of myself and it's good to be in it," he said.
"It's my first time playing it and we'll be versing all the islands in the Pacific Ocean."
The 15-year-old had travelled to Sydney in September for trials with mum, Melissa.
"She took me down there...[and] she was very proud of me," Sam said.
After two days of playing game after game against other teens, Sam made the cut.
It was a big moment for the Year 9 MacKillop College student who has been tossing a rugby ball since he was a five-year-old in New Zealand.
The passion for the game has only been further encouraged by his dad, James who played for Manu Samoa in 1995 but sadly passed away when Sam was very young.
The talented teen has continued to follow in his dad's footsteps sporting the same number nine on his jersey as his father.
His Dad was one of the reasons why he tried out for the state team.
This recent accomplishment comes on the back of a successful season as a player for the Hasting Viking U16s team.
"We did pretty well," Sam said.
"We made it to the semi finals and it was a good season."
Sam has been playing with the Vikings since his family moved to Australia when he was in primary school and plans to continue next season.
The Pacifica Youth Rugby Union Tournament will take place between November 24-26 with boys and girls under 18-years-old taking to the grounds of Whalan Reserve in Sydney to compete.
