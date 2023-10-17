Port Macquarie News
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Marine Rescue Port Macquarie rescues two boaters amid challenging conditions

Lisa Tisdell
By Lisa Tisdell
Updated October 17 2023 - 12:07pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The yacht experienced trouble about six nautical miles north-east of Port Macquarie. Picture by Marine Rescue Port Macquarie
The yacht experienced trouble about six nautical miles north-east of Port Macquarie. Picture by Marine Rescue Port Macquarie

Marine Rescue Port Macquarie volunteers have brought two people and a stricken yacht to safety in a night-time rescue.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lisa Tisdell

Lisa Tisdell

Journalist

I'm a Port Macquarie News journalist, keen traveller, angler and cricket fan.

Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.