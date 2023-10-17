Marine Rescue Port Macquarie volunteers have brought two people and a stricken yacht to safety in a night-time rescue.
The unit received a radio call for help at 8.45pm on Monday, October 16 from the skipper of the disabled vessel.
Marine Rescue Port Macquarie swung into action with Port Macquarie 30 deployed for the mission.
The 12-metre yacht, which was headed to Brisbane, was offshore about six nautical miles north-east of Port Macquarie with two people on board.
Marine Rescue Port Macquarie unit commander Greg Davies said the conditions were very challenging due to a four to five metre swell and winds blowing at 57 knots.
"The disabled vessel initially lost its boom and steering capability and later its motor, radio and mobile communications," he said.
"The conditions were harrowing on the water."
Port Macquarie 30 skipper Len Smart, leading crew Rob Britten and crew members David Withers, Bruce Lee, Michael Ranson-Smith and Warren Gowing successfully reached the disabled vessel and secured a towline.
"Waves were breaking over both vessels and there were visibility issues but the Marine Rescue crew worked really hard and did a brilliant job in very challenging conditions," Mr Davies said.
He said Marine Rescue Port Macquarie radio operator Brooke Mason played an integral role in the rescue mission.
"With the disabled vessel losing both its radio and mobile communications, Brooke stayed calm and in control to provide important support to the rescue crew," Mr Davies said.
Port Macquarie 21, with skipper Ray Angel and Mr Davies on board, monitored the bar as PM 30 returned with the disabled yacht in tow.
"Because the bar conditions were challenging and the towline was under stress, we wanted to make sure that assistance was on hand in case the bar crossing didn't go to plan," Mr Davies said.
"Thankfully it did."
Mr Davies said the two boaters and their disabled vessel were safely returned to the public mooring on the Hastings River just after 1.30am this morning (October 17).
"It was slow going coming back to Port Macquarie," he said.
"I am extremely proud of the crew, they handled the conditions very well."
Volunteers from Marine Rescue Port Macquarie followed up on the boaters' welfare on Tuesday, October 17.
