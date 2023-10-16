Port Macquarie News
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Wauchope claims close victory against Nulla in Two Rivers Competition

Emily Walker
By Emily Walker
Updated October 17 2023 - 11:12am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Batsman Mitchell Boyd helped Wauchope Cricket Club keep up its success in the second round of the Two Rivers First Grade Competition.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emily Walker

Emily Walker

Journalist

Reporter at Macleay Argus and Port Macquarie News.

Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.