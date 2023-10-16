The Camden Haven Show has made a successful comeback.
The show returned on Saturday, October 14 and Sunday, October 15 after it was cancelled in 2020, 2021 and 2022 due to the COVID pandemic and wet weather, which posed health and safety concerns.
Show coordinator Doug Pope said feedback from the 2023 show has been fantastic.
"There was tremendous support from the volunteers and the local community," he said.
Mr Pope said the number of people through the gates was particularly strong on Saturday and was very pleasing on Sunday as well.
"There was something for everyone, whether it was music, entertainment or displays," he said.
"Sideshow alley was a hit with the kids."
The 2023 event at Kendall Showground had almost 100 sponsors.
The cattle section, poultry show, and fruit and vegetable sections attracted strong entries. The woodchop events featured two state titles.
Two big bands, a jazz group, Camden Haven Concert Band and a choir from St Joseph's Primary School Laurieton entertained the crowd.
The 2023 program also included chainsaw racing, whip cracking workshops, trade stalls and displays, ring events and showjumping, and pavilion exhibitions.
Mr Pope praised the show volunteers who brought a variety of expertise to their roles.
"It was a team effort," he said.
