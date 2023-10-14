Port Macquarie News
Changed traffic conditions on the Oxley Highway at Rosewood

By Staff Reporters
October 15 2023 - 4:00am
Work starting on Monday, October 16. Picture supplied
Motorists are advised of changed traffic conditions from next week on the Oxley Highway at Rosewood to carry out essential maintenance work on O'Dohertys Creek Bridge.

