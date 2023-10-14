Motorists are advised of changed traffic conditions from next week on the Oxley Highway at Rosewood to carry out essential maintenance work on O'Dohertys Creek Bridge.
Work starting on Monday, October 16 will be carried out from 6.30am to 5pm and is expected to be complete by 5pm on Wednesday, October 18, weather permitting.
Single lane alternating traffic flow arrangements and a reduced speed limit of 40km/h will be in place during work hours for the safety of workers and motorists.
Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions and follow the directions of signs and traffic control.
For the latest traffic updates download the Live Traffic NSW App, visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701.
