Port Macquarie News
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Ken Little's surf report: latest conditions and surfers' different techniques

By Columnist Ken Little
Updated October 12 2023 - 4:02pm, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joel and Dan out on the water. Pictures by Andrew Lister
Joel and Dan out on the water. Pictures by Andrew Lister

To the surf conditions this week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.