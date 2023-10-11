To the surf conditions this week.
This week I think there will be good, but slightly varying conditions.
Swell will be 1-1.5 metres from the SE, with lower tides on the weekend, mostly in the morning or late afternoon. It should produce good quality smaller waves at most beaches.
Winds will vary from SW to NE 5-12 knots, with the best conditions being in the morning.
Lifesavers at Town Beach report relatively good waves at the breakwall, with extra sand moving into the area.
Please note swimmers, the flags have moved closer to club rock. To negotiate the rocks in the normal swimming area. There is also still a fair pool of water towards the river mouth on the high tide.
Flynns Beach has improved, with sand filling in the gutters.
Further south at the open beaches, Middle Rock, Bonnys and North Haven are steady as it goes.
Water temperature should sit around 18-20 degrees.
This week I am looking at style, grace, class, and the rider's classic stance. (This will probably open a can of worms).
Some old surfers had classic stances, one of them really stands out from the rest.
"Croucher" got his nickname as he always crouches when he rides his waves.
One of the more pronounced stances belongs to Jason, his wide leg stance with arms out, always encouraging himself means he can't be mistaken for someone else in the surf.
When it comes to the surf crew, I guess I have a unique style. Arms behind my back and completely focused on the wave ahead.
When you watch surfers, we all adapt to the waves and conditions.
When it comes to class, two surfers spring to mind. My school mate Bobby who just oozes class, now I think Paul has copied him. They both make bad waves look good, and good waves look like bombs.
While Cherie is a natural footer, Gee is a goofy footer. Both are capable to adapt to conditions and often change boards. Sometimes they surf longboards, while other times they surf with shortboards. They will sometimes swap boards on the same day, in the same conditions and their unique styles and poses are a treat to watch. I think these two girls have found a perfect niche with surfing.
If you think surfing might be worth a go, try one of the two surf schools in Port and book a lesson. You may end up like me and be hooked for life.
