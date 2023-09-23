Three people have been charged over an alleged public place shooting in Wauchope.
About 10.55pm on Wednesday August 23, officers from Mid North Coast Police District were called to a property on Trade Circuit, Wauchope, following reports of shots fired.
Officers attended and found several shots had been allegedly fired into a vehicle and building, before a man was seen fleeing in a car.
Three adults were at the premises at the time; however, no one was physically injured.
A short time later, police were called to a property on High Street, Wauchope, after reports another shot was fired.
Two adults were home at the time; and again, no one was physically injured.
Initial inquiries have led police to believe the incidents were linked and targeted.
A crime scene was established by Mid North Coast Police and Strike Force Shellshear was commenced to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.
Following lengthy inquiries, a 53-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman were arrested at Taree Police Station on Wednesday, September 20.
It will be alleged that at the time of the shooting the man was driver of the vehicle with the woman being a passenger.
Both were charged with two counts of discharge firearm etc intend cause grievous bodily harm and one count of conceal serious indictable offence.
The pair were refused bail to appear at Taree Local Court on Thursday, September 21, where they were remanded in custody to re-appear at Port Macquarie Local Court on Thursday, November 23.
About 5.30pm on Friday, September 22, detectives arrested a 33-year-old man during a vehicle stop on Bateau Bay Road, Shelly Beach, where it will be alleged, he discharged a firearm at both locations.
The man was taken to Wyong Police Station and charged with six offences including:
He was bail refused to appear at Newcastle Local Court on Saturday, September 23, where he was formally refused bail to re-appear at Port Macquarie Local Court on Monday, September 25.
