Three charged over alleged public place shooting in Wauchope

By Staff Reporters
Updated September 23 2023 - 3:59pm, first published 3:47pm
Police were called to Trade Circuit, Wauchope, on August 23 following reports of shots fired. Picture by Emily Walker
Police were called to Trade Circuit, Wauchope, on August 23 following reports of shots fired. Picture by Emily Walker

Three people have been charged over an alleged public place shooting in Wauchope.

