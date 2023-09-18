A group of workers from the Pacific country of Kiribati has made history in Port Macquarie as the first graduates of an aged care program that helps to fill workforce shortages.
The 13 Pacific Australia Labour Mobility (PALM) scheme workers had eight weeks of study in Kiribati before travelling to Australia for work placements at Highfields Manor Aged Care.
They attained a Certificate III in Individual Support (Ageing) and became the first graduates of the federal government's PALM Aged Care Expansion program.
The carers will go on to complete their four-year PALM scheme placement at Highfields Manor Aged Care.
Carer Tataake Aukitino said it is a great pleasure to receive this kind of opportunity.
"We thought it was a great opportunity to come to share our talent and what we have been taught," she said.
Mrs Aukitino said looking after the elderly is a priority and the carers bring their island culture to Port Macquarie.
Five more carers from Kiribati, undertaking a Certificate III in Individual Support (Ageing), have joined the team at the Highfields Circuit aged care facility, and another cohort of four arrives on Tuesday, September 19.
They are all part of the PALM Aged Care Expansion program.
Carer Joseph Mareko has been in Port Macquarie for a few weeks.
"It's a lovely place to work with the residents," he said.
"I want to have a real life experience of taking care of residents, so when I go back home, I will do the same."
Highfields Manor Aged Care director of nursing Yvonne Tilley said the carers from Kiribati bring "a beautiful calmness".
"Their teamwork is amazing and they have got a get up and go attitude," she said.
Mrs Tilley said Highfields Manor Aged care maintains the highest care for its residents.
The federal government's PALM Aged Care Expansion program builds on two successful aged care pilots.
The expansion program will see an additional 500 PALM scheme workers attain Australian aged care qualifications and work for up to four years in regional and rural Australia.
The expansion program helps aged care providers secure qualified, long-term care workers from the Pacific and Timor-Leste. They are helping to fill workforce shortages.
Minister for International Development and the Pacific Pat Conroy congratulated the first group of graduates.
"These workers from the Pacific do not only look after older members of our community and fill critical workforce gaps in our aged care sector," he said.
"They also make a significant contribution to the economies of their home countries and strengthens relationships across the Pacific."
Minister for Aged Care Anika Wells said the professionalism and commitment that the PALM scheme workers bring to their workplace is enriching the lives of the older Australians in their care.
There are more than 700 PALM scheme workers employed by residential aged care services in regional Australia.
The federal government is working to grow that number.
