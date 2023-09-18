Port Macquarie News
Home/News/Business

Trailblazing carers from Kiribati boost Port Macquarie aged care ranks

Lisa Tisdell
By Lisa Tisdell
Updated September 18 2023 - 3:04pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Carers from Kiribati are part of the team at Highfields Manor Aged Care. Picture by Lisa Tisdell
Carers from Kiribati are part of the team at Highfields Manor Aged Care. Picture by Lisa Tisdell

A group of workers from the Pacific country of Kiribati has made history in Port Macquarie as the first graduates of an aged care program that helps to fill workforce shortages.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lisa Tisdell

Lisa Tisdell

Journalist

I'm a Port Macquarie News journalist, keen traveller, angler and cricket fan.

Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.