The return of reliable sealed access to Comboyne is a step closer with multi-million dollar road repairs taking shape.
Port Macquarie-Hastings Council confirmed the reconstruction program to restore the flood-damaged Comboyne Road is progressing without major issues.
Work at three major landslip sites on the mountain between Byabarra and Comboyne is expected to be completed by mid-2024.
Comboyne Takeaway proprietor Leonie McKenzie said the road reconstruction project represents progress.
"I think it will be better for tourism and better for the traffic," she said.
"It will just be a lot nicer drive without the traffic lights, and aesthetically, it will be much nicer."
There is single lane access, with traffic lights controlling traffic flow, on parts of the road.
Udder Cow Cafe owners Chris and Mary Holstein welcomed the road repair project.
"The quicker it [road repair] is done, the better," Mr Holstein said.
Dorota Dzikowska opened clothing store Emadora Fashion after swapping life in Port Macquarie for Comboyne.
"We definitely need this work to have better access to Comboyne," Mrs Dzikowska said.
She said motorcyclists and trucks also use Comboyne Road and it is important to have good access for tourism.
"It will be nice to have quick, good access instead of traffic lights all the time," Mrs Dzikowska said.
Comboyne resident Susan Fisher said she appreciates the road repairs are finally underway.
"I think people will feel more confident coming up here and there will be more traffic to Comboyne," she said.
The $6.9 million Comboyne Road restoration project, jointly funded by the federal and state governments under the disaster recovery funding arrangements, is part of the council's long-term flood recovery works.
If closure of Comboyne Road is needed to assist in the realignment, the community and stakeholders will be informed ahead of time.
There are plans to upgrade Lorne Road, starting in 2024. These works will not begin while there are traffic impacts from the Comboyne Road restoration project.
The Comboyne Road reconstruction work started in August following the appointment of contractors PJ Warner.
Council group manager project delivery Chris Favaloro said the Comboyne Road restoration project will help re-establish a safe connection for residents, primary producers and tourists who use route on a regular basis.
Minister for Emergency Management Murray Watt said the federal government, through the disaster recovery funding arrangements, has partnered with NSW to ensure roads significantly affected by the natural disaster are repaired so communities can be safer and better connected.
