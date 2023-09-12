Port Macquarie News
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Port Macquarie Panthers Netball Club wins grand final double

Emily Walker
By Emily Walker
September 13 2023 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Port Macquarie Panthers Netball Club teams the Wallabies and the Cougars. hPictures supplied
Port Macquarie Panthers Netball Club teams the Wallabies and the Cougars. hPictures supplied

Port Macquarie Panthers Netball Club has ended the Hastings Valley Netball Association's Saturday Winter Comp on a high with two of its teams winning their grand final.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emily Walker

Emily Walker

Journalist

Reporter at Macleay Argus and Port Macquarie News.

Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.