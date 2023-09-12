Port Macquarie Panthers Netball Club has ended the Hastings Valley Netball Association's Saturday Winter Comp on a high with two of its teams winning their grand final.
The Wallabies, who play in the Opens 1 division, and the Cougars, who play in the Cadets 5 B division, both won in close games.
Club president and Wallabies coach Jodie Burge said they were good contests.
"We're a small club," she said. "But to get two in the grand final and two wins is really positive."
The Wallabies had lost twice against the Hurricanes from the Port Combined Netball Club during the competition rounds but managed to beat them in the semis before facing off again in the grand final.
Player Eloise Reichelt's vital intercepts helped keep the team on top each quarter.
"She was probably the best on court," Burge said. "She fed the shooters beautifully."
Shooter Piper Wilson was instrumental in the team's 46-41 victory. The young player scored the majority of goals on the day.
This is the second year in a row that the Wallabies have won the grand final. Last year they won after placing fourth on the ladder.
"The girls tend to peak at the right time; just keep fighting and we tend to get the win," Burge said.
"To back it up this year, is fantastic. Next year we'll have to go for three in a row."
The Cougars, who range from 13 to 16-years-old, won 22-20 against the Seachange Accounting team from the Port Macquarie Saints Netball Club.
Both teams plan to play in the 10 week summer competition ahead of training for next year.
