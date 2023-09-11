Exceptional service to the community has earned St Columba Anglican School student Milly Dunbar a top honour.
The Governor of NSW, Margaret Beazley, as patron of The Order of Australia Association NSW Branch, presented Milly with a Youth Community Service Award for exceptional service or engagement with the local community or to Australia in general.
The 18-year-old said she was taken aback because it was such a prestigious award.
Milly's citation described her "intrinsic passion and commitment to volunteering, mentorship, campaigning and fundraising in local, national and international sectors in support of the poor and disadvantaged in a host of situations."
The list of fundraising endeavours is long, the citation said.
Milly has developed partnerships with businesses along the way.
Her achievements include tackling period poverty and educational disadvantage, and staging annual Christmas and Easter donation drives to help the less fortunate.
"I am forever humbled by people's generosity, by the generosity of the community and businesses to collaborate and partner with me and to give," Milly said.
Milly was one of 26 students who participated in the award investiture presentation on Thursday, September 7.
"It was very much focused on how young people from different areas have made positive changes," she said.
Order of Australia Association (NSW) Branch chairman Jim Mein congratulated Milly, saying she is an exemplary community role model.
"Milly has contributed beyond the norm and her actions have inspired her fellow students," he said.
"Milly is a beacon of inspiration for others to follow."
Mr Mein said Milly did not seek recognition for her actions but she was honoured with the highest recognition available to NSW high school students.
The judges noted that this year's cohort of students demonstrated exceptional community service.
St Columba Anglican School principal Allan Guihot said the award criteria fitted nicely with Milly's community-based work.
"We are very proud of Milly's achievements and her initiative speaks highly of her social conscience," he said.
Mr Guihot acknowledged Milly's sense of community and purpose.
Milly, born in the UK, lived in Ukraine and Oman's capital, Muscat, until she was about 11.
"From a very young age, I was donating to orphanages and doing bake sales to raise money for communities in Muscat," she said.
Her commitment to helping others continues.
"As I've grown up and matured, it has become an outlet and something I enjoy, and something that I take pride in," Milly said.
Milly recognised the support of mentors including SCAS student leadership coordinator Peta Watters, along with the support of her family, school and businesses.
"My family and my parents have been always supportive and always been exceptional role models," she said.
