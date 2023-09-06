Kempsey local Abby Paix says she's been forced to move towns to be closer to health services for cancer treatment.
The 28-year-old was diagnosed with Acute myeloid leukaemia (AML) in June.
Ms Paix received the keys to a new rental in Port Macquarie on August 23.
She's moving for a number of reasons including the desire to be closer to the hospital for treatment, as well as for lifestyle reasons.
However, she's had to contend with a competitive rental market.
"The rental market is full on here," she said.
Ms Paix said she's paying a lot of money for a rental that is out of her price range, however she had to 'take what she could get'.
The positive factors of living in a coastal town, outweigh the negative ones, including being close to the beach for her emotional wellbeing.
Ms Paix said her cancer diagnosis came as a shock and it took days to accept it as her new reality.
Like others, Ms Paix said she never thought she'd be hit with the devastating news.
"You never really understand cancer until you have to actually got through it yourself," she said.
"It's a pretty harrowing experience.
"It can feel pretty lonely too and overwhelming..."
She said she'd been ill with what she initially suspected as chronic fatigue.
After attending Kempsey District Hospital, she was transferred to Port Macquarie Base Hospital and flown to Sydney for urgent treatment.
While in Sydney she underwent chemotherapy and blood transfusions, which she said was intense treatment for her body.
She had to stop feeding her child breast milk, which she said was traumatic.
"The loss of control, feeling like so many things really do get taken away from you.."
Ms Paix is a mother to two young children and relies on family and friends for support.
She said she's had to learn to surrender to asking for support when she needs it.
"It's not easy," she said.
"You try not to get stuck in forward thinking.
"You have to live in the moment and if you worry about things too much it can just eat you alive."
Ms Paix has also connected with psychologists and health professionals for mental health care.
"Stress is a really big thing," she said.
"It's pretty toxic I think."
Prior to having children she worked as a nurse at Kempsey District Hospital.
She said she has a newfound appreciation for oncology and haematology nurses.
"The dedication and all they have to do,' she said.
The Macleay Valley Lilli Pilli Ladies have been campaigning on behalf of patients like those in Abby's situation, who have to travel or move to undergo treatment.
The group's nine members are hosting a forum on Wednesday, September 13 to bring attention to the issue, in the hope that cancer services can be implemented at Kempsey.
"It is urgent that we address that problem because we don't have any cancer services here at Kempsey Hospital," Lilli Pilli Ladies president Judy Saul said.
However, she said there is a breast cancer care nurse who can provide support for some patients.
The group helps to raise funds to purchase equipment and support patients who require care at Kempsey District Hospital and the Port Macquarie Base Hospital.
Ms Saul said it's expensive for patients to travel to Port Macquarie for treatment and also physically demanding.
She said the group wants to help ease the pressure on health staff and patients in Port Macquarie.
The forum is on Wednesday, September 13 from 5.30pm at the Kempsey Anglican Church Hall.
The group has invited Local Member for Oxley Michael Kemp and Federal Member for Cowper Pat Conaghan to attend.
