Beers brewed on the Mid North Coast have collected accolades in a celebration of excellence.
Kempsey's Bucket Brewery won two gold and two silver medals at the 2023 Independent Beer Awards, while Moorebeer Brewing Co from Port Macquarie received three silver and two bronze medals.
The competition celebrates and rewards the quality and innovation of the Australian independent brewing industry.
Bucket Brewery's Mandarin NEIPA and Hot Dog Chilli Lager won gold and its Route 666 Red IPA and Octopus Ink Black IPA picked up silver.
Moorebeer Brewing Co's Gold Digger XPA, Copy Cat Pale Ale and Grommet Hoppy Mid won silver medals, and Hipster IPA and Lil Poppa Hazy Pale Ale received bronze awards.
Some 65 judges, with the help of 50 stewards, assessed more than 1300 entries in the competition across several days.
Bucket Brewery owners Sam and Amanda Preston reflected on the significance of the brewery's four medals.
Mr Preston said Bucket Brewery has a focus on quality and how to improve.
"We have been steadily making adjustments along the way," he said.
"I see it [the medals] as a bit of a reward for putting that effort in and focusing on quality."
The family-owned brewery has grown its product line to 21 beers across eight years.
Over that time, there has been a spike in small breweries popping up. Then the COVID pandemic came along and now the cost of living pressures are hitting home.
Mr Preston said people are tightening their belts and not spending as much on craft beer.
Rooftop solar panels have been installed to reduce the brewery's electricity prices. Mrs Preston said they had kept their beer prices "quite affordable".
"We are here for the long-term," Mr Preston said.
An articulated bus, known as the "bendy bus", complete with tables and seating, is the latest addition to the South Kempsey brewery site. The bus was fitted out by Baua Design.
"Our aim is to create that tourism aspect, bringing people to Kempsey to see it," Mrs Preston said.
The Port News contacted Moorebeer Brewing Co for comment about its medals.
