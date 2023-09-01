Three Port Macquarie paddlers have returned from the 16th International Dragon Boat Federation World Championships in Thailand with medals galore.
Flamin' Dragons Dragon Boat Club member Lorrae Fitzgerald competed in the Senior C division (60+) alongside her husband Ken Fitzgerald and fellow paddler Elizabeth Harrison.
Lorrae came home with one gold and three silver medals, Ken received two gold, one silver and two bronze medals and Elizabeth claimed four silver and three bronze medals.
The trio were accompanied by Coffs Harbour resident Kevin Buehler, who snagged three silver and three bronze medals in the senior B division (50-60), and Kempsey local Sam Fowler who received one silver and two bronze medals in the junior category (14-18).
Sam was also elected as one of the team captains during the event.
Ken said he still got emotional when he thought about what they had achieved.
"We did it for the team, the country, the club and the local region," he said. "It was absolutely sensational.
"To be part of a group of people, all with a common purpose and goal, was pretty special. The camaraderie was fantastic."
Ken said it was special to compete with his wife, Lorrae, at the world championships.
"For me personally, to do it with my wife was special, and it was great to achieve that on a personal level," he said.
It was Lorrae's second time at the world championships after she competed in China in 2017 and claimed two gold and two silver medals.
She said the 2023 world titles in Thailand posed a different challenge to the 2017 event.
"Last time we were in high altitude so it was cooler, but this time it was so hot and humid," she said. "We spent all of our breaks putting ice on our necks and even under our hats to try and stay cool.
"It was another challenge that I hadn't experienced before."
While Elizabeth had represented the region and state before in dragon boat racing, it was her first time representing Australia in the world championships
She said the event exceeded her expectations.
"It was amazing, the world championships was just next level in every aspect," she said. "It was a lot of tough work, I had never paddled so hard before.
"It was hard work doing the training program, but I really loved it and I could feel myself getting stronger and improving every week."
She said it was a rewarding experience to represent Australia in the world championships.
"It's quite emotional to be representing your country on the world stage. It wasn't just about the racing, all those time we came together for the awards ceremony was really special as well... we felt united."
Sam Fowler started his dragon boat journey only a few years ago when he was encouraged by his mum to hop in the boat and have a paddle.
Since then, he has competed at NSW Regional Championships, the Australian National Championships, and at Nationals with the NSW Junior Crew.
Sam said he was surprised to have already made the Auroras team
"I didn't expect to make it to the world stage that quickly," he said.
"I only just did my second state campaign this year, so I didn't think I would make it that fast. It's something i want to achieve again."
Sam competed on the first day as a sweep, but was unable to continue racing after picking up an ACL and PCL injury. From there, Sam embraced his captaincy role and led the team from shore.
"The injury happened during the last race of the day," he said. "I was bracing myself and then felt a massive pinch in my knee.
"It sucks that I had to go out on the first day, but I did my role as one of the leaders of the squad and that was really great."
Sam said it was an experience he will never forget as he sets his sights on the next world championships event which will be held in Germany.
"It was a tough competition, but you just had to do your best and never give up.
"It's something that I want to do again, definitely."
