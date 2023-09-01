Port Macquarie News
Tests signal start of flashing lights at Hastings River Drive crossing

Lisa Tisdell
Lisa Tisdell
Updated September 1 2023 - 12:40pm, first published 11:00am
Amber flashing lights have been added at the Hastings River Drive pedestrian crossing. Picture by Lisa Tisdell
Flashing warning lights are the latest safety measure at the Hastings River Drive pedestrian crossing.

