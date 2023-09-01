Flashing warning lights are the latest safety measure at the Hastings River Drive pedestrian crossing.
It comes as Port Macquarie-Hastings Council continues to work towards the installation of traffic lights at the crossing near Aston Street.
Council's director community infrastructure Rob Fish said the council implemented the flashing warning lights as part of "initial response actions" incorporated in its overall plan to increase pedestrian and motorist safety at the site.
"Initial testing has shown the lights to be effective in highlighting the presence of the crossing," he said.
The flashing warning lights are anticipated to be fully activated in the near future, once testing is completed and adjustments made.
The council launched a review into the level of safety at the pedestrian crossing following the death of retired minister David Curtis, who was hit by a car at the crossing near Dixie Park.
Variable warning signs are positioned at the crossing's approaches. The flashing warning lights have now been added.
A Hastings River Drive businessman said flashing lights, which provided higher visibility, is a good step but traffic lights are needed at the pedestrian crossing.
The council is undertaking detailed designs for pedestrian-activated traffic signals, which includes obtaining required approvals from Transport for NSW.
It will then look to engage a contractor to install the pedestrian crossing signals.
The council has allocated funding to start the work. It is also seeking additional support from the Black Spot and Transport for NSW Safer Roads programs.
"We ask that motorists please take extra care when approaching and passing through the pedestrian crossing and acknowledge these additional safety measures," Mr Fish said.
