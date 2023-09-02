Lynn Lelean proudly shares that when it comes to running, her family and friends call her the "lynn-fluencer".
Tell her you cannot manage more than a brisk walk, and she will convince you that running for exercise is completely achievable - even if you just shuffle along with her by your side.
"Everyone can run," she will argue. "Resistance is futile with me."
In fact, Lynn will go one step further and suggest you set your sights on the 5km or 10km events in Port Macquarie's 2024 Running Festival, which will be held next March 2 and 3.
"I just love running with the running community. They're so supportive."
It's a can-do ethos that clearly runs (pardon the pun) in her family.
Lynn recently competed in the Forster-Tuncurry RunFest. So did her mum Heather, and her son, Kobi, who travelled from the Gold Coast.
Three generations of the one family.
"The three of us went and carb-loaded on cheesy pizza on the Saturday night in Forster; then got up early.
"The great thing is seeing them at the finishing line."
The former Port News journalist is now the Principal Advisor Communications and External Relations for NSW Health's regional division. So, clearly she's walking the talk of healthy living.
"Every year, we do the Forster, Coffs Harbour and South West Rocks RunFests," she said.
"Kobi and I are entered in Port's [2024] RunFest already, including in the Treble Breakwall Buster, which is a half marathon, plus 10km plus 5km.
"I just love the atmosphere of running events. They're so inclusive."
Her husband Nigel is similarly active and can often be found foil surfing off Port's beaches. The couple's other son, Jordie, is a keen snowboarder.
When asked after the Forster-Tuncurry event what was next, it was clear Lynn is not one to rest.
"Mum and I were back at the gym this morning," she said. "I'm running 16kms in training tomorrow because the Coffs Running Festival is on September 10.
"I'm doing the half - 21.1km - and Kobi is coming down to run the 10k at that one."
Then its the Central Coast half marathon in November, then 2024 training begins for her 37th half marathon and her fourth full marathon.
"There is also talk of a trail run, but that's uncharted territory for me, so I'll have to think about it."
Now into its second decade, Forster-Tuncurry's Eire Constructions RunFest was held in on Sunday, August 20.
The six event program attracted more than 1100 runners from across the East Coast.
It was a day designed to cater for entrants of all ages and levels of fitness.
Race director Kevin Chilvers, said the organising committee was delighted with the large number of nominations.
The clubs with the most entries were the Port Pacers with 48 nominees and Run Port Mac with 42.
The Forster-Tuncurry event is one component of the four-event RunFest program.
The other three are held at Port Macquarie (in March), the Central Coast and South West Rocks.
