Alanna Alfaro says it's exciting to witness the resurgence of poetry in the local area.
The Port Macquarie resident was invited to help curate a Poetry & Storytelling event at Roto House.
The response to the monthly event has been overwhelming positive, as it's been booked out well in advance.
Douglas Vale Historic Homestead & Vineyard also hosts monthly poetry reading events called Poetry in the Vines. It's on every fourth Sunday of the month from 12pm-2pm.
The resurgence in the popularity of poetry comes after the Australian Government announced it was going to reestablish the role of a poet laureate, as part of its cultural policy.
It's a position appointed to a poet whose work is considered to be of national significance.
Mrs Alfaro said she believes the popularity for local events comes from people craving a human experience.
The passionate writer was first recognised for her poetry when she was just six-years-old.
She grew up in remote Arnhem Land at a place called Gove.
Her teacher at the time entered the class into the Northern Territory competition for poetry and short stories.
To her surprise, Mrs Alfaro won the state award for her poem about a rainbow who drank tea with the moon.
Mrs Alfaro said her love for storytelling blossomed thanks to the influence of her grandma and a number of teachers, who would tell tales about fairies or wild animal adventures.
She said she remembers when renowned children's author Alison Lester visited her school.
"She was so inspiring and I think I lapped up every minute of it," she said.
Mrs Alfaro continued to study English through high school, and completed a Bachelor of Arts majoring in theatre and languages at university.
She moved to Sydney and did her Master of Applied Theatre, while also helping to bring independent theatre to the city.
However, Mrs Alfaro has only begun performing her poetry for an audience recently.
She believes this is because she didn't have poets to connect with when she was younger.
"I was craving something that felt meaningful to me," she said.
Mrs Alfaro said she's been inspired by Ada Limon, who is the US Poet Laureate.
"I have been writing furiously ever since," she said.
Mrs Alfaro said she's received positive feedback from people who have seen her perform her poetry, particularly from young people.
One young woman told Mrs Alfaro that she was her favourite poet.
"She said 'I didn't know you could write poetry like that'," she said.
"It was the same feeling for me when I listened to Ada Limon."
Mrs Alfaro said there's also been a rise of pop star poets, who have amassed huge followings.
She said a lot of people can relate to the content they are creating.
For more information about the Roto House Poetry and Storytelling events, please visit the Home at Roto House Facebook page.
Poetry in the Vines organiser John Walker said everyone is invited to the Douglas Vale Historic Homestead & Vineyard monthly event.
People are invited to read their own work, recite their favourite pieces or just enjoy listening.
