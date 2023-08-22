Port Macquarie-Hastings School of Hard Knocks Choir musicians are set to deliver a performance with a whole lot of heart and happiness.
The choir will grace the stage of Iona Performing Arts Centre on Saturday, August 26 from 2pm.
Port Macquarie's School of Hard Knocks was established in 2016 by Mid North Coast Community College and founder of The Choir of Hard Knocks Jonathon Welch.
Artistic director Tim Maddren said the choir brings people together and it has become a symbol of the community coming together.
"It's very inspirational to see," he said.
It's made up of participants who have disabilities or social hardships.
Mr Maddren said he is constantly learning about the choir participants and their interests.
Recently one musician expressed an interest in tap dancing, so Mr Maddren said he brought his tap shoes along for him to try out.
During rehearsals, individuals are invited to perform songs or poetry which highlight their own personalities and to celebrate what makes them unique.
Carlie Culf performed her song to highlight and raise awareness of her condition Dyspraxia, a neurodevelopmental disorder.
"Sometimes my brain sends my body a message but it gets mixed up," she sings as part of the piece.
Michael Lord has been playing the drums for 55 years.
He was diagnosed with a neurological condition eight years ago, which he said has impacted his motor function and coordination.
Mr Lord said the choir is a big family where everyone is supported.
"It's the highlight of my week," he said.
Mr Lord said he's lucky to get to play alongside top local musicians Mat Brooker and Chris Rose (who is also his support worker).
He hopes the audience will feel inspired and uplifted after the performance on August 26.
Another choir member, Jason Farrawell said there's never any judgement.
"Everyone is on a level playing field," he said.
Poet Andrew Laing said he's become more confident to perform in front of people, thanks to the choir.
He has the ability to silence a room when he starts to speak.
School of Hard Knocks choir coordinator Annie Williams said she hopes the performance on Saturday, August 26 is well attended, given it's a fundraiser for the choir.
She said it's been incredibly rewarding to be part of the choir, and to witness the impact it has on its participants.
For more information about the August 26 concert, visit gotyaback.productions/event/school-of-hard-knocks-port-mac-hastings-choir/
