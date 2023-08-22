Port Macquarie News
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Watch

Port Macquarie's School of Hard Knocks Choir delivers heart and happiness

Liz Langdale
By Liz Langdale
Updated August 22 2023 - 11:41pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Port Macquarie-Hastings School of Hard Knocks Choir musicians are set to deliver a performance with a whole lot of heart and happiness.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liz Langdale

Liz Langdale

Senior Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.