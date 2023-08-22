Port Macquarie News
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Hastings beekeepers 'on tenterhooks' as varroa mite cluster spreads

Ruby Pascoe
By Ruby Pascoe
August 23 2023 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Four new cases of varroa mite have been identified in the Kempsey region, the Department of Primary Industries (DPI) has confirmed.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ruby Pascoe

Ruby Pascoe

Senior Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.