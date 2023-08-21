The Port Macquarie Pirates went heartbreakingly close to ending a decade-long first grade premiership drought last year when arch-rivals Hastings Valley Vikings stole victory after the siren.
Now, coach Cameron Gray has the team focused on going one step further this year as they get ready to face the Coffs Harbour Snappers in the grand final on Saturday, August 26.
"We're elated to have made the grand final for the second year in a row," he said. "It's not only good for me and the players, it's also good for the supporters and the community.
"At the same time, we know the job's not done yet and we still have it all to play for in the grand final."
The Pirates stormed into the season decider with a gutsy 32-27 win over Grafton Redmen in Port Macquarie on Saturday, August 19.
Before that, they played Coffs Habour in a 100 minute hit-out that resulted in a penalty goal to the Snappers and a couple of injuries and suspensions to the Pirates.
Gray said he was proud of the team's efforts to navigate their way to a win following a few key positional changes.
"We were coming off a 100 minute bender with Coffs Harbour the previous week, and we had some injuries and suspensions on top of that, so we were pretty tight leading into this game," he said.
"Grafton really gave it to us, you could tell they had done their homework.
"It's the first team that has really analysed us and broken us down this year. Tactically they were brilliant and it was a great game."
While the Pirates only led by two points at halftime, Gray said the team was ahead in other areas.
"Our urgency was good and we were turning around with the wind in the second half," he said. "We were desperate where we needed to be, and I think we trusted our processes."
Gray said a "buy-in mentality" from everyone in the playing group was the key ingredient to their victory on the weekend.
"It was just about our belief and ability to stay in the fight," he said. "We had to absorb those blows and land a few of our own."
As the focus now turns to the grand final in Coffs Habour this weekend, Gray hopes the Pirates' previous close encounters will work in the team's favour as they continue to build momentum.
"Sport is an unpredictable beast... the close games could work in our favour, but in the same token we can't rely on that," he said.
"The nature of our results over the last few weeks have shown that if we stick to our processes and stay in the fight, we will be able to go all the way. "
Gray said the game will come down to their desperation and composure throughout the game.
"We are a good attacking side, but we really have to front up in defence. Fundamentally, we just need to hang in there when it gets tough.
"Winning will take care of itself if you're hungry enough and get the little things right."
In reserve grade, the Bowraville Goannas defeated Kempsey Cannonballs 15-10. Grafton Redmen will meet the Port Macquarie Pirates in the women's grands final after defeating Coffs Harbour 24-17.
The Kempsey Cannonballs defeated Hastings Valley Vikings in under-18's qualifying grand final, while Coffs Harbour Snappers defeated the Vikings in under-16's, and the Kempsey Cannonballs defeated the Snappers in the under-14's.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.