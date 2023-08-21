Port Macquarie News
Home/News/Latest News

RFS crews 'recuperate' after busy weekend fighting fires ahead of bushfire season

Ruby Pascoe
By Ruby Pascoe
Updated August 21 2023 - 4:39pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local RFS crews have been assisted by out of area crews over the past few days to bring close to 20 fires under control across the Mid North Coast. Picture by Ruby Pascoe and RFS Central Coast Brigade
Local RFS crews have been assisted by out of area crews over the past few days to bring close to 20 fires under control across the Mid North Coast. Picture by Ruby Pascoe and RFS Central Coast Brigade

As Mid North Coast firefighters continue to monitor fires across the region, they are now turning their sights toward the upcoming bushfire season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ruby Pascoe

Ruby Pascoe

Senior Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.