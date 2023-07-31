Port Macquarie News
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Magpies' winning streak, Breakers thump Hawks, Sharks take Blues and Pirates triumph | July 29-30

Mardi Borg
By Mardi Borg
Updated July 31 2023 - 10:30pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Port Macquarie Magpies defeated Coffs Harbour Breakers 90 (14.6) 74 (11.8) in the AFL North Coast on Saturday. Picture by Ruby Pacoe
The Port Macquarie Magpies defeated Coffs Harbour Breakers 90 (14.6) 74 (11.8) in the AFL North Coast on Saturday. Picture by Ruby Pacoe

July 31, 2023: In this wrap of weekend footy; the Port Macquarie Magpies' winning streak rolls on after defeating Coffs Harbour, while the Port City Breakers deliver a thumping victory over the understrength Hawks.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mardi Borg

Mardi Borg

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.