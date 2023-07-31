July 31, 2023: In this wrap of weekend footy; the Port Macquarie Magpies' winning streak rolls on after defeating Coffs Harbour, while the Port City Breakers deliver a thumping victory over the understrength Hawks.
The Port Macquarie Magpies have gone from strength to strength in the second half of the AFL North Coast season after defeating third place Coffs Harbour Breakers 14.6 (90) 11.8 (74) at Wayne Richards Park on Saturday.
The Magpies have been flying under the radar this season as they quietly climbed the AFL North Coast ladder, but they are taking shape at just the right time of the season.
The Magpies are now gearing up to take on the ladder-leaders Byron Bay Magpies in Byron Bay on Saturday, August 5.
The Magpies outclassed Byron Bay in their round 11 clash in Port Macquarie and will be looking to cause another upset this weekend.
The Port City Breakers have produced a thumping 62-0 victory over the understrength Forster-Tuncurry Hawks on Sunday, July 30.
Port City are bouncing back from their shock loss to both Taree City and Macleay Valley in the last two rounds. Their second position is now under threat from the in-form Macleay Valley who are hunting a top-two finish of their own. The Macleay are trailing Port City by two points.
Port City will take on the Old Bar Pirates in Old Bar on Saturday in the hope of securing second place on the ladder.
Meanwhile, the Port Macquarie Sharks delivered a classy performance against the Wauchope Blues to win 32-6.
The Sharks play Wingham in Port Macquarie on Sunday, August 6, in the hope of staying in the top five for finals.
The Port Saints and Camden Haven have drawn 1-1 in their Zone Premier League game on the weekend. Port Saints and Port United will face each other on Saturday, August 5, while Camden Haven have the bye.
Port United are coming off a 3-1 victory over the Macleay Valley Rangers and will look to keep that winning momentum going into the local derby against the Saints.
The Port Macquarie Pirates triumphed in a high scoring shootout over the SCU Marlins. In a game where 75 points were scored, a try on the fulltime siren broke the deadlock of 35 all, to secure a vital win for the Pirates that keeps their top-two hopes well and truly alive.
The big crowd for Ladies Day was treated to brilliant running attacking rugby, with both sides taking the fight up to each other. The Pirates will now head to Kempsey for a top-of-the-table clash against the Cannonballs in a match that will decide second place on the ladder. The Hastings Valley Viking had the bye this weekend.
The Laurieton Hotel Stingrays have forced their way into the top five after defeating the Comboyne Tigers 50-16 in the last round of the Hastings League regular season.
Meanwhile, the South West Rocks Marlins miss out on a finals spot after succumbing to a 34-22 defeat to the minor premiers, Kendall Blues.
The Lake Cathie Raiders headed down to Harrington and secured a strong 32-8 victory that sees them stay in the final five, while second place Long Flat Dragons suffered a shock 60-6 defeat to third place Shamrocks.
The Stingrays, Raiders, Shamrocks and Dragons battle it out in the finals this weekend while the Kendall Blues have a well deserved week off.
