A Port Macquarie teenager has denied being involved in a violent scuffle in the aisle of a Tamworth supermarket.
Darren Swan fronted Tamworth Local Court and pleaded not guilty to two charges stemming from a wild brawl, which broke out at Eastpoint Woolworths on June 1.
The 19-year-old's Legal Aid defence solicitor Adam Ryan said Swan would be fighting the affray and threaten violence charges.
"It's a plea of not guilty," he told the court.
Swan is accused of using unlawful violence towards three people in the aisle of the supermarket, and acting with more than two other people to threaten unlawful violence between 4:55pm and 5:05pm on June 1.
The teenager was the third person to be charged in relation to the brawl.
Another teenager, Chloe Mansfield, is also before the courts and has denied the same allegations.
Magistrate Julie Soars ordered a brief of evidence, and adjourned the matter until September.
She said Swan did not have to appear in person on the next occasion, if he is legally represented.
Police had initially been concentrating on six men and women - aged between 16 and 21 - in relation to the fist fight, but confirmed they would only be charging three people.
All six were questioned by officers.
As part of the investigation police reviewed CCTV footage from inside the store and interviewed witnesses and staff.
They also reviewed video footage - which has since gone viral after it was uploaded to social media - where one woman can be heard saying "hold my baby" before she gets involved.
Bystanders can be seen trying to hold back some of those involved in the scuffle.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on court, while keeping tabs on Tamworth Regional Council. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on court, while keeping tabs on Tamworth Regional Council. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.