Port Macquarie News
Home/News/Court and Crime
Exclusive

Port Macquarie man Darren Swan pleads not guilty to Woolies viral video fight

Tess Kelly
By Tess Kelly
August 1 2023 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A Port Macquarie teenager has denied being involved in a violent scuffle in the aisle of a Tamworth supermarket.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tess Kelly

Tess Kelly

Journalist

Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on court, while keeping tabs on Tamworth Regional Council. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.