Port United smash Kempsey Saints in Zone Premier League

Emily Walker
By Emily Walker
July 11 2023 - 4:00am
Kempsey Saint's Evan Clarke and Port United's Chester Wade battle for the ball. Picture by Emily Walker
Port United breezed through to a 4-0 victory against the Kempsey Saints over the weekend after scoring a goal less than two minutes into the game.

