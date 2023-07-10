Port United breezed through to a 4-0 victory against the Kempsey Saints over the weekend after scoring a goal less than two minutes into the game.
United's Joshua Snowdon scored the first goal for the team within minutes of kickoff after a shot by Matthew Broderick was deflected.
"I guess you can't ask for a better start than that," coach Brett Swain said.
Even with First Grade regulars Cooper Hone and Ethan Smith away with injuries, United was able to continue their lead and finish 1-0 by halftime.
"To be able to get that result means there's some good depth there," Swain said.
"We had some chances in the first half, the guys stayed patient and built some goals up in the second half which was good."
For Saints coach Dean Crotty, it was a bad start that put the Kempsey team on the back foot.
"Port United are top of the ladder... and you can't start in that fashion when you're playing Port United," he said.
"We had a brain explosion in the first couple of minutes [of the game]."
"[In the second half] one of our players gave away a free kick in a crucial area which wasn't good."
Port United has continued to keep up a winning streak as the leading team in the Zone Premier League ladder.
"I guess it's a thing that we're trying to see with both sides with reserve grade," Swain said.
"They're sitting in first position as well so it's really making sure whoever is named each week is ready to go and we cant try to keep that consistency.
"You want to try and finish as high on the ladder as you can."
Swain said the team's consistency and patience with the ball contributed to their success but also credited the club's junior players coming through the ranks.
"Supporting those guys coming through helps in the future," he said.
"In first grade, there's probably five guys still able to or do play under 18's.
"We try to get the younger guys to come to our preseason training and get some experiences."
The team is set to face off against the Camden Haven Redbacks next week with players still away on injuries.
"[The Redbacks] are still a competitive team so if we don't turn up and be on our game, there's a chance there's a result you don't want," Swain said.
Kempsey Saints will be going against another Port Macquarie team next week, going head to head with the Port Saints football club.
Crotty said he felt confident playing on the Kempsey Saint's home field for both First Grade and Reserve teams.
"I think Port Saints definitely have an advantage when they're playing on their home field," he said.
"But away, they're vulnerable I feel."
Even after the weekend's results, Crotty is staying positive for next week's game.
"Any team can beat any team on their day in the competition as far as I'm concerned," he said.
"It's a very tight competition and the quality is there too."
When asked what his strategy for next week's game, his answer was simple.
"Not giving away an easy goal in the first two minutes is a major one."
