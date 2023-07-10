Family-owned Cassegrain Wines will be put on the market following the decision by voluntary administrators to sell the business.
This decision comes only a few weeks after managing director John Cassegrain appointed voluntary administrators to Cassegrain Wines Pty Ltd after what he described as a "difficult period" for the business.
Insolvency firm Shaw Gidley was appointed as administrator on June 8.
Firm director Ben Ismay said the best outcome would have been for a proposal to be put forward by the director.
"The director was not able to put forward a suitable proposal for consideration by the creditors of Cassegrain Wines Pty Ltd," he said.
"As no proposal was forthcoming, the only other potential outcome is that Cassegrain Wines will go into liquidation."
Mr Cassegrain said he is "disappointed" that it has gotten to this point for the family-run business.
"It is what it is and there's not much we can do about it," he said. "I have my moments and it's certainly stressful."
John and Eva Cassegrain planted their first vineyard near Port Macquarie in 1980 and opened Cassegrain Wines on December 16, 1985.
Their sons Alex and Philippe now share key roles in the award-winning business.
Mr Cassegrain said he's now looking at putting a proposal forward that will hopefully see the Cassegrain family continue to be involved with the business after the sale.
"I'm working with my two sons, Alex and Philippe, to put together a business plan and a restructure proposal to try and be part of the business going forward," he said.
Mr Cassegrain said "fundamentally it's a good business" and he believes there are "good opportunities" for potential buyers.
A creditors meeting will be held on Friday, July 14 which will require a resolution of the creditors to put the company into liquidation.
Mr Ismay said the best outcome in a liquidation scenario will be a sale of the business.
"This week we will be putting together an information memorandum with details of the business and what it has to offer," he said.
An advertising campaign will then be launched.
"We've had a number of parties come forward who have made unsolicited expressions of interest already and we'll be canvassing those in the coming days and weeks," Mr Ismay said.
The winery will continue to operate as normal throughout this process.
The Cassegrain family would like to thank the community for the support they have received over the past few weeks.
"We're open for trading and this weekend we're having a warehouse sale, so it is business as usual for us at the moment," Mr Cassegrain said.
