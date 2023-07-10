Port Macquarie News
Port Macquarie's Cassegrain Wines will be sold after the business entered voluntary administration

Ruby Pascoe
By Ruby Pascoe
Updated July 10 2023 - 6:44pm, first published 4:00pm
Managing director John Cassegrain appointed voluntary administrators to Cassegrain Wines last month. Picture by Ruby Pascoe
Family-owned Cassegrain Wines will be put on the market following the decision by voluntary administrators to sell the business.

