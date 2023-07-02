It will be an honour to be part of a torch relay commemorating 100 years of Legacy supporting veterans' families, a Bonny Hills resident says.
Lyn Bye is among 18 torchbearers set to carry the torch on its local leg when the Legacy Centenary Torch Relay, presented by Defence Health, reaches Port Macquarie on Thursday, July 6.
Mrs Bye said it was hard to believe she had been chosen as a torchbearer given the number of people who applied.
Her involvement with Legacy dates back 30 years to when her mother became a war widow.
In the years that followed, Mrs Bye's husband Rob, who served in Vietnam with 7RAR as a dog handler and tracker in the infantry, became a legatee and was president of Hunter Legacy.
Rob died at the age of 57, which made Mrs Bye a war widow.
Mrs Bye is involved with the fundraising club, Legacy Laurieton Torchbearers, and the War Widows of Port Macquarie-Hastings Legacy.
"I am grateful to be involved with Legacy," she said.
The local leg of the torch relay starts at Port Macquarie Marina at 11am on Thursday, July 6.
The torch will travel along William Street, into Lord Street, through the Legacy Village in Home Street, then back to the Town Green via Owen and Clarence streets.
The legacy cauldron will be lit at the Town Green at 1pm.
Port Macquarie Hastings Legacy president Chris McGeoch said Australia was proud of its veterans' service and the Legacy Centenary Torch Relay was a way of commemorating Legacy's commitment to help families.
Legacy supports the families of those who gave their life or health for Australia.
The Legacy Centenary Torch Relay began its journey in Pozieres, France in April, then travelled to Belgium and London before arriving in Australia.
The torch will visit all 44 Legacy club locations, concluding in Melbourne in October 2023.
It will travel 50,000 kilometres, through 100 stops, carried by about 1500 torchbearers and supported by 2000 volunteers.
Legacy Australia chairman Eric Easterbrook said the torch relay is a fitting commemoration of a century of service.
"Over the decades, Legacy has had a significant impact on many spouses, partners and children of veterans in the state of NSW," he said.
"From Coffs Harbour to Wollongong and everywhere in between, we hope this relay will raise awareness of the important work Legacy does across the state in supporting our veterans' families."
Legacy Australia was founded on a promise made from one digger to another.
Today, Legacy supports more than 40,000 partners and children of veterans.
IN OTHER NEWS:
I'm a Port Macquarie News journalist, keen traveller, angler and cricket fan.
I'm a Port Macquarie News journalist, keen traveller, angler and cricket fan.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.